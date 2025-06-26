Himachal: CM directs districts to brace for monsoon fury

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the state to stay alert and ensure 24×7 availability for the public to deal with the unfolding situation efficiently, keeping in view the adverse weather conditions.

While reviewing the situation of the state with district administrations virtually from Shimla on Thursday, he asked all the Deputy Commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on war footing.

The Chief Minister also instructed them to identify the individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the banks of the rivers, khads and nullahas and to relocate them to safer places besides ensuring their safety.

The CM also directed officials to issue advisories warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and nullahas during the rainy season.

The Chief Minister also asked them to report all kinds of losses to the government at the earliest. He said that power projects are suffering repeated losses during every monsoon season and called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard their vital infrastructure.

According to a government spokesperson, in the last 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has reported three cloudbursts, nine flash floods and three landslides resulting in five fatalities and one injury.

Three individuals in the Kullu district and 5-6 in the Kangra district are still missing while 21 stranded persons have been evacuated.

Two National Highways — 505 and NH-03 — are still blocked at multiple locations due to landslides. Following cloudburst at Majhan nullaha in Sainj Valley, the downstream hydroelectric projects Sainj, Parvati and Larji have been shut down and opened their gates as precautionary measures. Intensive search and rescue operations are underway with teams from SDRF, Home Guards and NDRF across the affected areas.