Himachal CM dedicates multiple development projects in Solan

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to Solan district on Friday, inaugurated the Model Career Centre at Jatoli, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.32 crore.

The centre aims to provide unemployed youth with employment-related information and guidance. It will also offer services such as career counselling, skill mapping, interview preparation, and timely updates on job opportunities in both the government and private sectors. This initiative aligns with the state government’s vision to empower youth by enhancing their employability and promoting self-reliance.

Advertisement

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Excise and Taxation Department, built at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore. The facility features modern office infrastructure and adequate seating arrangements for staff and the public.

Advertisement

He also inaugurated the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre of the Solan Municipal Corporation, established at a cost of Rs 44.99 lakh. The centre will play a vital role in controlling the stray dog population using scientific methods and is equipped with a modern operation theatre and necessary veterinary facilities.

Further, the Chief Minister dedicated the Solan Vatika (Park) to the public, developed at a cost of Rs 53 lakh. On the occasion, he planted a sapling of Arjuna, a medicinal plant.

Health Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating these significant development projects to the Solan area. He added that the pace of development in the district has accelerated under the present state government.