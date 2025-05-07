Himachal CM congratulates armed forces on success of ‘Operation Sindoor’

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting after the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

Sukhu congratulated the security forces on the successful operation.

He praised their courage and professionalism in safeguarding the nation. He said the entire country was proud of the brave hearts and their unwavering dedication.

The Chief Minister reviewed the state’s security, transport, and communication systems, along with food and power supply, disaster management and health services. He also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

The Chief Minister gave necessary guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts.