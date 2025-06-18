Himachal CM calls on teachers to provide practical knowledge to children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called upon teachers to focus on providing practical knowledge to the children.

Interacting with the teachers of Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan, under the Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district on Wednesday, he emphasized providing practical knowledge apart from the routine curriculum and also impart competitive general knowledge to the students.

The chief minister also took feedback from the teachers regarding various issues and practical problems they were facing.

He also interacted with the students exploring their general knowledge skills and about their future plans. He encouraged them to set clear targets and work hard with dedication to achieve their dreams. He also advised the students to adopt noble values and ideals in their life.

Earlier, the chief minister met with locals at the Public Works Department Rest House in Baga Sarahan and listened to their grievances and gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for the redressal of the same.