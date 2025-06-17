Himachal CM announces sops for Anni Sub-division, dedicates projects worth Rs 81.30 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the government is making all-out efforts to establish new milestones in development, especially in the rural areas of the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Baga Sarahan under the Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district, he reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to building a green, self-reliant, and prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated and laid foundation stones of 21 development projects worth Rs 81.30 crore for the people of the Anni Assembly Constituency.

These include road infrastructure, drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, health, education, tourism, renewable energy, and community infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister inaugurated key road projects, including the up-gradation of the Nishani–Paali–Parantla road constructed at a cost of Rs 13.35 crore, Koyal–Bashla link road constructed at a cost of Rs 9.51 crore, Katar–Khadvi road completed with an outlay of Rs 4.24 crore, and Wazir Bawdi–Thachwa road completed with an outlay of Rs 6.17 crore.

He also dedicated Rs 6.28 crore Nature Interpretation and Service Centre developed at Jalori Jot, a famous tourist destination, Rs 74 lakh 10 kW solar charging station near Bashleu Jot, and repair work on the bridal path from Baga Sarahan to Bashleu Jot.

Further strengthening water supply infrastructure in the region, the Chief Minister inaugurated various water schemes, including the Rs 2.31 crore lift drinking water scheme for villages like Nishani Kuikod, Daged, Togi, and Grahna, Rs 2.62 crore Koyal Kuhal irrigation scheme, Rs 2.03 crore augmentation of water supply to Samoh, Jaged, Gaura, and Gwal panchayat, Rs 88.77 lakh re-organisation of the Tandi-Kafta drinking water scheme, Rs 1.77 crore augmentation of the Khun Bandal and Kohila Kamand lift water schemes, and the Rs 1.59 crore scheme for extraction of an additional source for Aweri village.

Community infrastructure also received a boost with the inauguration of Community centres constructed under the Panchayati Raj Department in various panchayats, including Rs 48.73 lakh for Poshna community centre, Rs 44.61 lakh for Bakkhan Community centre, Rs 32.30 lakh for Jagatkhana, Rs 44.84 lakh for Shishvi, and Rs 33.31 for Koti community centres totalling Rs 2 crore in all.

He also laid the foundation stone of two major water supply projects, including a Rs 9.09 crore lift drinking water scheme from Kurpan Khad for Ghatu-Gamog and Shilli Gram Panchayats, and a Rs 9.50 crore drinking water project under AMRUT 2.0 for Nirmand Nagar Panchayat.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Primary Health Centre building and staff quarters at Khanag, completed at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore, and the Rs 7.18 crore building of the ITI at Dalash.

Making key announcements in his address, the Chief Minister declared the opening of a Day Boarding School in the Anni Assembly Constituency and assured that a CBSE-affiliated school would also be established soon. He announced a 50 percent subsidy on e-carts for local youth and committed to developing a bridal path from Jalori Jot to Raghupur Garh and Sareulsar.

He further announced Rs 1 crore for conducting a survey at the Baga Sarahan to Bathad road, declared that Anni would be made a Nagar Panchayat, and pledged Rs 1 crore for the development of a lake in Sarahan.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced to provide Rs 1 lakh each to Mahila Mandals present on the occasion and Rs 1 lakh for setting up a Nature Park in Baga Sarahan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed assistance under the state government’s flagship welfare schemes.

Women beneficiaries received financial assistance under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, while beneficiaries of schemes such as the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, and Beti Hai Anmol Yojana were also provided an incentive amount.