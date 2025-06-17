Himachal CM announces major development push for Anni, inaugurates projects worth Rs 81.30 cr

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is making all-out efforts to establish new milestones in development, particularly in the rural areas of the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Baga Sarahan in Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to building a green, self-reliant, and prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, he dedicated and laid the foundation stones for 21 development projects worth Rs 81.30 crore for the people of the Anni Assembly Constituency. These include initiatives related to road infrastructure, drinking water supply, irrigation, health, education, tourism, renewable energy, and community infrastructure development.

Among the key projects inaugurated were several road upgrades, including the Nishani–Paali–Parantla road constructed at a cost of Rs 13.35 crore, the Koyal–Bashla link road at ₹9.51 crore, the Katar–Khadvi road completed for ₹4.24 crore, and the Wazir Bawdi–Thachwa road completed at a cost of ₹6.17 crore.

He also dedicated a ₹6.28 crore Nature Interpretation and Service Centre developed at Jalori Jot, a popular tourist destination, along with a ₹74 lakh, 10 kW solar charging station near Bashleu Jot, and the repair of the bridal path from Baga Sarahan to Bashleu Jot.

In an effort to further strengthen water infrastructure, the Chief Minister inaugurated multiple water supply schemes. These include the ₹2.31 crore lift drinking water scheme for villages such as NishAnni, Kuikod, Daged, Togi, and Grahna; the ₹2.62 crore Koyal Kuhal irrigation scheme; the ₹2.03 crore augmentation of water supply for Samoh, Jaged, Gaura, and Gwal panchayats; the ₹88.77 lakh reorganization of the Tandi-Kafta drinking water scheme; the ₹1.77 crore augmentation of the Khun Bandal and Kohila Kamand lift water schemes; and a ₹1.59 crore project to extract an additional water source for Aweri village.

Community infrastructure also received a boost with the inauguration of community centres constructed under the Panchayati Raj Department in various panchayats, including ₹48.73 lakh for Poshna, ₹44.61 lakh for Bakkhan, ₹32.30 lakh for Jagatkhana, ₹44.84 lakh for Shishvi, and ₹33.31 lakh for Koti — amounting to a total investment of ₹2 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for two major water supply projects — the ₹9.09 crore lift drinking water scheme from Kurpan Khad for Ghatu-Gamog and Shilli Gram Panchayats, and the ₹9.50 crore drinking water project under AMRUT 2.0 for Nirmand Nagar Panchayat.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Primary Health Centre building and staff quarters at Khanag, completed at a cost of ₹1.55 crore, and the ₹7.18 crore building of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Dalash.

Making several key announcements, the Chief Minister declared the opening of a Day Boarding School in the Anni Assembly Constituency and assured the establishment of a CBSE-affiliated school soon. He also announced a 50 percent subsidy on e-carts for local youth and committed to developing a bridal path from Jalori Jot to Raghupur Garh and Sareulsar.

Further, he sanctioned ₹1 crore for a survey of the proposed Baga Sarahan to Bathad road, announced the conversion of Anni into a Nagar Panchayat, and allocated ₹1 crore for the development of a lake in Sarahan. He also announced ₹1 lakh each for all Mahila Mandals present at the event and ₹1 lakh for the development of a Nature Park in Baga Sarahan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed assistance under various flagship welfare schemes of the state government. Women beneficiaries received financial aid under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. Incentives were also provided under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, and Beti Hai Anmol Yojana.