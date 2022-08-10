Himachal Assembly starts monsoon session with obituary references

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday, began with obituary references. Members on the first day of the monsoon session remembered former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram Sharma.

Besides Sukh Ram Sharma, the members made obituary references to Mast Ram, Roop Singh Chauhan and Parveen Sharma who passed away recently.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Revenue Minister Mohinder Singh, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar and other members paid rich tributes to the former members on their demise, with a special mention on the role of Sukh Ram who ushered the country in a telecom revolution.

Member Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Congress) said Sukh Ram was ‘Mashia’ of Telecom revolution as he brought in the land line services and also introduced STD and ISTD telecom services in the country.

Expressing concern over the growing suicidal tendencies among the political leaders, he cited the examples of former Congress MLA Mast Ram and Member of Paraliment Ram Swaroop Sharma who allegedly ended their lives by committing suicide.

Remembering Parveen Sharma, Suresh Bhardwaj said that Sharma was remanded to 14-day judicial custody under MISA and DIR ( Defence India Rule) during emergency.

Later, the house also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders.