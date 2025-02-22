Hill-plain controversy in Uttarakhand sparks political storm, draws in UP CM

The ongoing hill-plain divide controversy in Uttarakhand’s assembly took a new turn on Saturday as Independent MLA from Haridwar, Umesh Kumar, brought Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath into the debate.

Kumar questioned Congress MLAs from hill areas, who had raised objections against parliamentary affairs minister Premchand Agarwal’s alleged anti-hill remarks, asking if they were aware of the origins of the chief minister of India’s largest state.

Without directly naming Yogi Adityanath, Kumar pointed out that the UP CM hails from a hill region.

Speaking on the controversy that erupted in the state assembly following Agarwal’s alleged remarks, Kumar said, “Who is the chief minister of the country’s largest state? He is a native of this hill state. Who is the National Security Advisor of the country? Who was the first CDS of this nation? Who are the two MLAs recently elected in Delhi?”

“A large number of people from Uttarakhand are working in different parts of the country. We must think before speaking in the House, as a spark here could ignite a fire nationwide,” he said.

Kumar, who represents the Khanpur assembly segment, a plain area, further added, “What message are we sending to the nation and its people? It’s a shame if we cannot maintain the dignity of this House.”

“The poison spread in the air yesterday is now spreading across the nation. Social media is already abuzz. The Chair must take action and issue an adequate order on this controversy.”

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya criticized Agarwal’s remarks, stating, “I want to make it clear that the way the state parliamentary affairs minister, who has been a four-time MLA and a former speaker, used unparliamentary language in the House requires strict action.”

“A viral video on social media clearly shows offensive language used against the people of the hill areas. This matter must be addressed, as the minister’s behavior has demeaned the honor of the state assembly. Instead of discussing state development, employment, or farmers’ issues, the debate is focused on dividing the state along hill and plain lines.”

Arya’s statement was met with strong support from Congress MLAs, who stood up in solidarity.

A visibly furious Badrinath MLA, Lakhpat Singh Butola, also lashed out at Agarwal, preventing him from speaking.

“The state was formed for the hill areas. Insulting the hill people cannot continue. How can we tolerate abuses against the hills? Our constituents are questioning us, asking if we are merely here to witness insults and humiliation directed at the hills of the state. Can we tolerate this,” Butola thundered in the assembly.

As tempers flared, Speaker Ritu Khanduri intervened, urging Butola to calm down and refrain from politicizing the issue.

“You have spoken enough. Please sit down and do not politicize the matter,” she said. In response, an enraged Butola announced his decision to leave the House. “Please leave,” the Speaker retorted.

“I said this yesterday—We sit here as representatives of Uttarakhand, not as representatives of the hills or plains. This narrow-mindedness is damaging the dignity of this House. A wrong precedent is being set. We must rise above such divisive thinking,” Khanduri remarked.

Following the heated debate, Premchand Agarwal expressed regret over his remarks.

“The people of Uttarakhand are like my family, and I do not hesitate to express regret for my inadvertent remarks. I believe my words may have hurt the sentiments of many. It is not in my nature to hurt anyone, and I sincerely apologize if my words caused any distress, knowingly or unknowingly.”

However, he maintained that his remarks had been distorted.

Agarwal, who represents the Rishikesh assembly segment, a plain area constituency, now finds himself at the center of a controversy that continues to fuel political tensions in the state.