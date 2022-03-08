Hijab row: K’taka Cong leader arrested in Hyderabad

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Hyderabad for making a controversial statement on hijab.

Khan had given provocative statements during the protests on the hijab row, which had gone viral. In the video, he had said that those who oppose students wearing hijab will be ‘chopped to pieces’ and had urged the government to permit the hijab-wearing students to attend classes in Sedam city.

A case was lodged in the Sedam police station on February 16 against him.

As soon as the case was lodged, Khan went into hiding and moved bail petition in the Kalaburagi District Court.

The police arrested him in Hyderabad, but was later admitted to a private hospital because of his his health condition.

Hindu organisations condemned the statements of the accused and demanded his immediate arrest. The police registered cases under IPC sections 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 293 (whoever, to the annoyance of others; does any obscene act in public place) and 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

The Hijab row, which started as a protest by six students of Udupi Pre-University Girl’s College, turned to be a major crisis in the state threatening law and order situation. Students and organisations across the state resorted to protests demanding rights of wearing hijab in the classrooms. The High Court constituted a special bench to look into the issue and the bench has reserved the matter for judgment.