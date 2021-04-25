Addressing the nation in the 76th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to countrymen to seek all Covid related information only through correct sources and not to fall prey to misinformation.

He urged Indians to consult their family doctor or any doctor in their neighbourhood before taking any kind of medication to treat COVID-19.

“If you need any information, if you have any apprehension, get the information only from the correct source,” Modi said.

Modi further informed that he had long deliberations with experts from various sectors to tide over the crisis.

“People from our Pharma industry, vaccine manufacturers, those connected with oxygen production, experts from the medical field have put forth their valuable suggestions to the government. This time, to emerge victorious in this battle, we have to accord priority to experts and scientific advice,” he said.

“Presently, the country’s doctors and health workers are waging a colossal battle against Corona,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted that now from May 1 onwards, the vaccine is going to be made available for every person above 18 years in the country. Now the Corporate Sector, companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccine to their employees.

“I also want to say that the programme of free vaccine by the government of India, that is going on now, will continue further too. I appeal also to the states to extend the benefit of this free vaccine campaign of government of India to maximum number of people of their state,” the Prime Minister said.

During his monthly radio programme, Modi interacted with doctors, nurses and other health care workers.

(With IANS inputs)