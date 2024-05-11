High-octane campaign for 4th phase of Lok Sabha polls ends

The high-octane campaigning for the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls ended on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Odisha, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bihar and former party president Rahul Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh.

The leaders of the BJP and INDIA bloc did not leave any stone unturned to woo the voters during their campaign.

In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 96 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 10 states and union territories (UTs) on 13th May.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, include 25 PCs from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Prominent among the candidates from the BJP are Union Ministers– Girijaj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar) and G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad, Telangana), and Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad, Telangana), while from Congress is its Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Baharampur, West Bengal) and party’s Andhra Pradesh chief YS Sharmila (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh).

Other key candidates are Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar, West Bengal).

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April and third phase on 7th May. The first phase recorded 66.14 per cent voter turnout, the second 66.71 per cent and the third phase 65.68 per cent.

The results will be declared on 4th June.