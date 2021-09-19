High-level Govt meet reviews strategy to avert Covid upsurge

The government on Saturday held a high-level meet to review public health response to Covid and progress of vaccination.

There is no room for any complacency, said Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chairing a meeting in the presence of Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. and Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries (Health), Principal Secretaries (Health), Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors and other senior officials of States and UTs.

The meeting, held via video conference, also stressed on the need to strictly enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

He congratulated the States/UTs for the landmark achievement of more than 2.5 Cr vaccine doses administered on Friday.

He hoped that with increased availability of vaccine doses, the pace of vaccination will be maintained.

The Cabinet Secretary advised the State Health administrators to undertake granular analysis of their COVID trajectory, ramp up their Health Infrastructure — Oxygen availability, building up buffer stocks of critical drugs, ambulance services and implementation of IT systems/ helplines/ telemedicine services, stock of essential medicine, and augment Human Resources at the earliest, to meet any potential surge in cases.