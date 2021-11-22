High alert sounded in Jammu after grenade attack in Pathankot

A high alert was on Monday sounded in the border belt of Jammu touching Punjab after a grenade attack by motorcycle-borne terrorists outside a gate of the Army cantonment in Pathankot.

The authorities sounded alert after a blast occurred outside the Triveni gate of the cantonment in strategically important Pathankot where armed forces have a considerable presence.

Jammu and Kashmir police established check-posts on the Jammu–Delhi highway and on state borders in the Kathua district. Vehicles entering Jammu from Punjab are being checked at these points.