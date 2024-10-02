High alert by GRP following bomb threat at some key locations, stations in Rajasthan, MP by JeM

The GRP police and other security agencies are maintaining high alert following a terror threat for some railway stations and key locations of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The threat letter received via post at Hanumangarh railway station of the state on Tuesday evening, allegedly threatened of bomb blasts at 7- 8 railway stations, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar and important locations of Madhya Pradesh like Mahakal shrine in Ujjain, Addl Superintendent of Police Pyare Lal Meena said.

The letter- in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, stated that the locations in the referred cities would face terror strikes in days to come –by October 30, 2024. This is being planned for taking revenge of the killings of Jehadi(s) in Jammu and Kashmir, the sender wrote in the letter.

The GRP has registered an FIR based on the threat letter at Hanumangarh, Meena said.