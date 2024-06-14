Ayodhya on high alert after JeM issues threat to blow up Ram temple

A state of high alert was sounded in Ayodhya on Friday after terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed threatened to blow up the Ram temple.

Surveillance at the Ram temple has been intensified, and special precautions are being taken to secure key locations, including the Maharishi Valmiki Airport.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar visited Maharishi Valmiki Airport on Friday and took stock of the security arrangements.

In a threatening audio message that has gone viral, Jaish-e-Mohammed has threatened to blow up the Ram temple. In response to this threat, security and intelligence measures have been significantly enhanced. Security around the Ram Mandir, its adjacent approach roads, and other major establishments has been bolstered as a precautionary measure.

The name of this organisation surfaced during the terrorist attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in 2005. Jaish-e-Mohammed has been continuously spewing venom against the Ram Janmabhoomi. Even before the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla’s idol, this terrorist organisation had issued similar threats.

Since the construction of the Ram temple, the central government has been consistently working out new arrangements regarding its security. It has also proposed an NSG centre in Ayodhya.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, however, expressed ignorance about any threat to the Ram temple from the terrorist organisation. He said he had no information about any such audio.

SSP Nayyar informed the media that the security at Ayodhya Dham is already tight. Security arrangements have been categorised into different zones, with teams formed under the leadership of senior gazetted officers. Security personnel have already been deployed in various areas, he said.

Apart from the District Police, many PAC companies have also been deployed. Security arrangements at important places are monitored round-the-clock.

The entire area is monitored through CCTV cameras. Any real-time inputs generated are promptly relayed to the personnel on the ground from the control room.

At the same time, officers and security personnel deployed in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex have been placed on high alert.