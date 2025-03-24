Hidden agenda of Cong is to change Constitution for votes: BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s alleged remarks on ”changing the Constitution”, the BJP on Monday alleged that the hidden agenda of the grand old party is to change the Constitution for votes.

Shivakumar’s alleged remarks sparked a massive row and drew backlash from BJP leaders over the Karnataka state cabinet approval of an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to minority contractors.

Reacting sharply to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s alleged remarks, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here said, “The Congress ran a misleading campaign in the last election, claiming that if the BJP gained a majority, they would alter the Constitution. However, the larger question now emerging is the direction the country will take in light of appeasement politics.”

The senior BJP leader questioned that will Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi clarify whether the Congress intends to amend the Constitution to grant reservations based on religion, following Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s remarks on the Constitution?

“This is just the beginning. It seems the Congress has a hidden agenda to alter the Constitution for the sake of securing votes,” Prasad said.

The senior BJP leader quoted Shivakumar’s recent alleged remarks over the four per cent reservation for minorities in Karnataka.

“I will read out Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s statement: ‘There is a big debate going on regarding this issue (four per cent reservation). Many BJP leaders have claimed that Muslims are repairing bikes, and it is our responsibility to uplift every section of society, allow them to come forward, and be a part of the development. We have initiated something, and we know that everyone will approach the court. Many judgements have altered the Constitution over time.

“Let us watch what the court comes out with… We will wait. Some good days will come; lots of things will be there, the Constitution will be changing, and there will be judgments that will alter the Constitution also,” the senior BJP leader said, quoting the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

The senior BJP leader further said under the Indian Constitution, religion-based reservations are not permitted. Reservations can only be granted based on backwardness, he said.

“The ongoing one-upmanship in Muslim vote bank politics raises the question of where it will ultimately lead,” Prasad said

“Even in the case of the Nagpur violence, the Congress has remained completely silent. The Gandhi family did not attend the Kumbh. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi would visit temples once in a while, but this has stopped due to the pressure of vote bank politics,” the senior BJP leader said.