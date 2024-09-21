Here is the profile of the new Cabinet ministers

Saurabh Bharadawaj ,who took oath today as Cabinet Minister, represents Greater Kailash constituency as an MLA has been a prominent face of the Aam Aadmi Party since its inception in 2012 . He has been vocal in raising issues related to the party and the Delhi government.

An engineer-turned-politician, His political journey began with his maiden election victory from the Greater Kailash in 2013, followed by re-election in 2015 and 2020. Known for his technical acumen and governance experience, he has been instrumental in managing key portfolios and contributing to Delhi’s development.

In the previous Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, he held key portfolios such as Health, Industries, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control department.

Gopal Rai represents Babarpur constituency as an MLA.

A social activist turned politician, he was born in Mau, Uttar Pradesh and started as a student activist before becoming a prominent name in the AAP. He currently holds the position of party’s delhi unit’s convener.

In the previous Kejriwal Cabinet, he held Environment, Forest and wildlife, development and General administration departments. As a minister, Rai had launched several initiatives to combat air pollution and promote environmental sustainability.

Besides playing an instrumental role in drafting Delhi’s Electric vehicle policy in 2020,Rai also launched the city’s Green Budget in the same year. He drafted a policy streamlining the Labour Registration Process in 2019 and also launched Delhi’s first-ever tree transplantation Policy in 2020.

Kailash Gahlot made his electoral debut in february, 2015, contesting and winning from the Najafgarh Assembly constituency and ever since ,the Lawyer turned politician has been an important person in the party as well as the cabinet.

He is known for tackling surge pricing by app-based cabs, vowing to frame rules to protect citizens.He is a graduate from Delhi University product in Arts and Law.

Hailing from Jat community, he had earlier held portfolios such as Transport, Law and Justice, Legislative Affairs, Information and Technology, and Administrative Reforms and others.

Imran Hussain, born in the walled city, marked his electoral debut with a win in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia University and has worked for bringing social justice for the underprivileged in the walled city.

Hussain has played an instrumental role in directing land-owning agencies to crack down on the open burning of garbage and implementing measures such as banning truck movements during peak hours, shutting down thermal plants, and mandating Euro VI standards for vehicular emissions from 2017.

In the previous cabinet, he held Food and Civil Supplies and Election departments.

Mukesh Ahlawat, the MLA from Sultanpur Majra, won his debut assembly election in 2020 after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ram Chandra.A businessman by profession, Ahlawat is the Dalit face of the AAP after the exit of Rajendra Pal Gautam and Raj Kumar Anand from the party.

Studied up to class 12, he played a crucial role in the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in the North-West constituency. He was also active in his constituency gaining support for Arvind Kejriwal after he was jailed in the Excise policy scam.