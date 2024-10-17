Hemant Soren accuses BJP of plundering J’khand for 20 years

Accusing the BJP of “plundering” Jharkhand for about 20 years since its creation, JMM chief Hemant Soren has claimed that he tried to strengthen the roots of the state during his tenure.

He also talked about his government’s social welfare programmes like Maiyan Samman Yojna and housing scheme Abua Awas Yojna.

“Today marks 100 days since I returned from jail and took charge of the state… In December 2019, with the blessings of the people of Jharkhand, I took over the reins of the state. My sole purpose was to irrigate the tree of Jharkhand and strengthen its roots. The BJP had plundered this tree with both hands for 20 years. It had dried it up,” Soren said in a post in Hindi.

“This was the reason that in the 20 years of Jharkhand, the poor, deprived and exploited people yearned for basic needs like social security. The tribals, Dalits, backward and minorities yearned for their lost identity, and the children yearned for good education. The youth wanted jobs and employment while hardworking farmers were crushed under the burden of debt and this land yearned for its identity,” he added.

He said his government brought back lakhs of migrant labourers of the state from different parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“Unless the social security of the poor, deprived and exploited class is ensured, their food, clothing and shelter are ensured, no state can progress. Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh of our hardworking farmers of the state were waived off,” he said.

Soren was released from jail on June 28 following the high court’s decision to grant him bail in a money laundering case. He took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

The state will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.