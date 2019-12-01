Heavy snowfall has affected reconstruction work at Kedarnath in district Rudraprayag. The construction work of houses for priests, ‘Samadhi’ of Adiguru Shankaracharya and museum was affected. The reconstruction work remains suspended since 28 November. Presently a small team of about 50 persons, including about half a dozen policemen, are present in the pilgrimage centre. Many times the mercury drops below minus 9 degrees Celsius to make the situation extremely challenging.

Kedarnath is covered with over three feet snow these days. After witnessing heavy snowfall on 28 November, the weather improved on Sunday to bring cheers to the reconstruction team.

After the 2013 flash-floods, the reconstruction team stays in Kedarnath during winters to carry on ongoing construction work. Reconstruction team member Manoj Semwal says, “These days the construction work of houses for priests, in the traditional ‘Pahari’ style, is going in Kedarnath. Due to snowfall, our roofing work has got affected.”

The reconstruction team will have to remove the snow before resuming any work. The heavy snowfall poses a challenging situation in Kedarnath.