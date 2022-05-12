Heavy rains in Telangana for next two days: IMD

Due to the impact of Cyclone Asani, some parts of Telangana could witness heavy rains in the next few days.

The low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday,” IMD’s forecast said.

According to Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, in the next two days.

“A trough runs from cyclonic circulation associated with the cyclonic storm, passes through Telangana to North Interior Karnataka up to 3.1 km above mean sea level,” said the press release.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in the districts including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mancherial, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD forecast.