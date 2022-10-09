The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of heavy rains during the next two days over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

In a press release, the IMD attributed the heavy rains to a western disturbance. A trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. This led to fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and Monday and over East Rajasthan on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/DFlMYJTQIo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2022

Isolated but heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 9.

The IMD has also forecast more light to moderate downpours in Delhi on Sunday. Parts of the National Capital also received constant heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Rains in Delhi are estimated at 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively while Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded on Sunday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain

.The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, “As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region.”

(With Inputs from ANI )