Heavy rain halts search operation at landslide site in Kerala

The search operations for tracing the people who went missing in the devastating landslides in Wayanad was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to the heavy rain in the Chooralmala area.

Following the heavy rain, the footoverbridge constructed over the Chooralmala river for search and rescue operations was destroyed by the raging river. The cow that was swept away by the gushing riverwaters was rescued by fire force personnel with much effort.

The heavy downpour also affected the Mundakkai and Puthumala regions, prompting the relocation of several residents as a precaution.

Meanwhile, a five-member expert committee led by John Mathai, former scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, began its visit to the landslides-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad on Tuesday to assess the safety of the sites.

John Mathai said a detailed evaluation of the site would be carried out by the team. A report categorising landslide-prone areas in Wayanad into ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ zones will be submitted to the government after the evaluation of the sites.

Though the team started explorations at the crown of the landslide at Puchhirimattom, under the Meppadi forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division, they could not complete the mission owing to heavy rain in the rain.