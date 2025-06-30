‘Healthcare in ICU’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh BJP government over the lack of medical facilities.

He said, “The healthcare of the state is in ICU. The condition of the hospitals is pathetic and most of the facilities are only on paper. The poor are being treated miserably while the medical infrastructure given by the SP government is being wasted instead of improving it.”

Advertisement

On the eve of his 52nd birthday, Akhilesh Yadav made these comments in the voluntary blood donation camp held at Shatabdi Hospital here today.

Advertisement

The event was organized by Maurya, Shakya, Kushwaha and Saini Samaj (PDA Samaj). Akhilesh Yadav himself reached the camp and encouraged the workers. A large number of youth and activists donated blood in the camp. Yadav described it as the real picture of socialism.

The SP president said, “The BJP government has not cleaned the rivers but has instead minted money in its name. As a result, the Gomti remains polluted. KGMU is not just a premier institution in the country but also globally significant. If the SP government is formed, the party will provide all necessary resources to make it the best institution in the world.”

Akhilesh Yadav said, “I want to thank all our dedicated workers of the PDA family who have joined the blood donation camp today.”

He also said that his birthday became a symbol of service, dedication, and socialism for party workers.