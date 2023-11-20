Health ministry seeks suggestions on proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday sought public comments on the proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2023 which aims to set up the National Pharmacy Commission and repeal the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

“A draft National Pharmacy Commission Bill has been prepared and uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 14 vide public notice dated November 10. This notice seeks the comments of the general public/stakeholders in order to enrich the proposed legislation. Comments may be furnished to hrhcell-mohfw @nic.in or publiccommentsahs@gmail.com till December 14,” the ministry said.

The Bill aims to provide for a pharmacy education system that improves access to quality and affordable pharmacy or pharmaceutical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality pharmacy professionals in all parts of the country; that promotes equitable and universal healthcare and makes services of pharmacy professionals accessible to all the citizens.

Advertisement

It also encourages pharmacy professionals to adopt the latest pharmacy research in their work and to contribute to research.

The Bill has an objective periodic and transparent assessment of pharmacy institutions and facilitates maintenance of a pharmacy register for India. It also enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of pharmacy services that is flexible to adapt to changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism.