Health Ministry advisory to hospitals in Delhi on safe work environment

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued an advisory to the Central government hospitals in Delhi on safe work environment.

In the advisory issued to Centre governent-run hospitals, including RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, the Ministry said, “Recently, it has been observed that violence has become very common against Medical Staff in the government hospitals. Many Health Workers suffer from physical violence at some point in their career. Many more are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression.”

It is important that proactive measures be taken to prevent violence against healthcare professionals/staff, read the advisory.

Advertisement

The Central government’s hospitals are advised to maintain a registry of all such incidents, it said.

“Any such incident must be immediately brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the Directorate General of Health Services,” it added.

Notably, the advisory of the Ministry comes amid the ongoing nationwide protest by doctors demanding justice for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata last week.

The protesting doctors are also demanding suspension of the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and immediate constitution of a committee to draft a Central Protection Act (CPA) for health care professionals.