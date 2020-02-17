Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday met the first batch of Indians who came from Wuhan, China at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility in Chhawla.

They will further move to their homes after completing all the Coronavirus screening. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility has been set up by the government in order to curb the entry of any infected person in the country.

Minister further told that other batches of Indians will be coming from China in the next few days. They will also be sent for the screening after which they can leave for their homes.

In a separate development, four Indian nationals in Japan who were found positive on COVID-19 are receiving medical attention onshore and are responding well to the treatment, Embassy of India in Japan told.

The Embassy further told the officials are in regular touch with Indians onboard Diamond Princess Ship of Japan.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.