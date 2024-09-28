Health check-up camp for ‘Safai Mitras’ held in Delhi

As part of “Swachhata Hi Seva-24” activities, under “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir” theme, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare in collaboration with National Seeds Corporation Ltd organised a health check-up camp on Saturday for the Safai Mitras in Krishi Bhawan, here.

The ‘Safai Mitras’ are an integral part of the ecosystem and provide a healthy and clean environment to work in.

Considering the important role in the larger well-being of the department, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare organised a wellness camp for the Safai Mitras to ensure their well-being.

“Over 150 ‘Safai Mitras’ participated in the health check-up camp in which important advice was given to take care of the health,” the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

Further health check-up comprising of Complete Blood Count (CBC), Liver Function Tests (LFTs), Kidney Function Tests (KFTs), Lipid Profile Tests, Thyroid Profile Tests, Random Blood Sugar Test were given to all the ‘Safai Mitras’.

All the ‘Safai Mitras’ in Krishi Bhawan participated in the health check-up camp enthusiastically.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is participating vigorously in the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2024 campaign being observed from September 17 to October 2 with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ along with all its subordinate/attached/autonomous bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/field offices spread all over the country.