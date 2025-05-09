Punjab CM directs Cabinet to camp in sensitive areas

To ensure that residents of the state do not face any inconvenience during the ongoing war-like situation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed his Cabinet ministers to remain permanently stationed in the border areas.

During a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister asked the ministers of the border areas to be permanently stationed at their respective towns to oversee the relief operations.

Likewise, he said that the other ministers should also visit these towns on a rotation basis so that people can be assured help in case of an emergency.

Mann said that the ministers would visit fire stations, hospitals, ration depots and other places so that people in these areas do not face any type of problem.

He said that the ministers from border areas will supervise the rescue operations and give necessary directions to the officers. They will visit the villages of the border areas to listen to the problems of the villagers and ensure their redressal.

Bhagwant Mann said it is the need of the hour to ensure that people do not face any problem in this hour of crisis. In view of the escalating tension at the border the state government was duty-bound to ensure relief to people.

Striking an emotional chord with the residents of the border region, he said that the entire country was thankful to them for braving all odds while living in this part of the state. Brave people of the region have to confront a number of problems during their day to day life.

He said due to frequent threat of war, this region lagged behind in development but then also the brave residents of this region had contributed immensely in socio-economic progress of the country. Not only the state but the entire country was indebted to these people for their exemplary courage and patriotism.

The chief minister called it the duty of the state government to visit the people in border areas of the state in this hour of crisis to share the agony faced by them. Assuring full support and cooperation to the people, he said the state government would take every step to safeguard their interests at every cost.

The chief minister said that there is no shortage of anything, so a panic situation amongst the people should be avoided. Any person creating an artificial shortage should be dealt with strictly so that people do not face any problems.