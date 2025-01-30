‘He is the soul of India’: Rahul pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary. In a social media post on ‘X’, Rahul said that Mahatma Gandhi was not just a person but he is the “soul of India”.

"Gandhiji is not just a person, he is the soul of India and is alive in every Indian even today. The power of truth, non-violence, and fearlessness can shake the roots of even the biggest empire – the entire world takes inspiration from these ideals of his. Hundreds of salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma, our Bapu on his Martyrdom Day," the Congress leader said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, calling him the "guiding light of our nation".

“On Martyrs’ Day, we pay our deepest respects to Bapu — the guiding light of our nation. His ideas of Satya, Ahimsa, Sarvodaya, and Sarvadharma Sambhava continue to light our path. We must commit to fighting against those who want to destroy his ideals of equality and upliftment for all. Let’s protect India’s unity in diversity and ensure justice and equality for everyone,” Kharge wrote.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that Mahatma Gandhi is an asset for the entire world and not just our country, adding that all global leaders follow his ideals.

“Mahatma Gandhi is not the country’s asset, he is the world’s asset. All global leaders are following his ideals and teachings… He is the father of the nation and let us salute him and follow his ideals…,” he said after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Bengaluru.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at Birla House, now Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. To mark his death anniversary, India observes Martyr’s Day on January 30.