No interim relief to Kejriwal from Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court did not provide any interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday on his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The AAP chief is in the ED custody after his arrest in the money laundering case linked to excise policy.

The court has given time to the probe agency till April 2 to file its response to Delhi CM’s interim relief application seeking immediate release from ED custody as also on the main petition. The next date of hearing is fixed for April 3.

Kejriwal had moved the high court on March 23, Saturday, challenging his arrest by the ED and the remand order passed by a trial court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had submitted to the court that the copy of the petition was served to them on Tuesday, and the agency needed to file a response and point out certain facts.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Delhi CM urged the court to order his release as his ED custody ends on Thursday.

Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Thursday as his custodial remand with the ED was till March 28.

On Saturday, Kejriwal approached the HC, challenging his arrest by the ED in the now-scrapped excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Central probe agency on Thursday night (March 21), after around two hours of questioning. Later, he was remanded to the custody of ED till March 28 by the Rouse Avenue Court here.

Following his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had moved a petition in the Supreme Court only to withdraw it later.

Before his arrest by the ED, he approached the HC seeking interim protection from coercive action in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.