On a petition seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the “anti-national forces” behind the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police on the matter.

A bench led by Ajay Gautam has sought response from both the Centre and Delhi Police on the petition and listed the matter for April 30.

The petition filed by Ajay Gautam has sought directions to investigate the alleged role of “anti-national organisation known as the People’s Front of India (PFI) which is funding, motivating, supporting and backing these anti-national protests.”

“It is not a normal protest, it is submitted that anti-national and Anti-Hindu forces are behind these protests and some vested interests/parties/countries are funding these protesters,” the plea stated.

Protests against the CAA are going for more than three months in the national capital. The petitioner also raised concerns with regard to the closure of various roads in Delhi’s northeast area due to the protests.

As of now, at least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 250 injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

The national capital witnessed unprecedented violence as two groups — supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — clashed in the Northeast district. As the riots went out of control, the police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening.