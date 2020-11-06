A Division Bench of Calcutta High Court today banned the bursting of all kinds of fireworks this year and forbade their sale as well.

In addition to ban on bursting of fireworks during the Kali puja, Diwali and Chhat puja all over the state, it was further directed that a no-entry sign is to be placed five metres away from every pandal measuring less than 300 square metres for the puja scheduled on 15 November.

This is part of a slew of directives given by the Division Bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee of this court during the hearing of two Public Interest Petitions (PILs) seeking restrictions on the bursting of fireworks and crowd control in the lines of Durga puja, in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

As for pandals measuring more than 300 square metres, 45 persons can be inside it at a time, according to the court’s direction.

But only 15 persons can be inside a pandal measuring less than 300 square metres, it was directed.

The bench said the police have done a good job during the Durga pujas, regarding crowd control and that the court has faith in them. It directed that the police will decide where the no entry boards are to be placed in case of big pandals.

The dhakis (drummers) can come within a distance of five metres of a pandal, it was further directed. Masks and sanitisers are a must for the crowd, it was directed. The directions on Kali puja will continue during the celebration of Jagadhatri and Kartik puja, it was directed.

The Bench further directed that crowd control measures be implemented at the temples at Kalighat, Dakshineshwar, Tarapeeth and Kalyaneshwari in Asansol, all of which draw large crowds.

It is up to the police to decide on the mode of crowd control and the number of persons who can together step into the temple at a time, the Bench said.

There will no procession during the immersion of the idols. Social distancing norms will be in place. There will be minimum arrangements for immersion, without music and lights, it was directed.