HC adjourns hearing on commissioner for Mathura Idgah survey

The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the appointment of court commissioner for Shri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case.

An application was filed in the court on behalf of Sunni Waqf Board saying it has filed a special petition against the order of appointment of the court commissioner. The petition is to be heard on January 9.

In response, the Hindu side pointed out that the Supreme Court has not banned the appointment of a court commissioner.

The court said that it would give its order in this matter.

A single bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain of the Allahabad High Court on December 14 had approved the petition of Shri Krishna Virajman demanding a survey by appointing an advocate commissioner.

The court has reserved the judgement and has fixed January 11 as the next date of the hearing.