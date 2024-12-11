HAWS pays homage to indomitable spirit of ‘Mountain Warriors’

The Gulmarg based High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) celebrated its Platinum Jubilee on Wednesday, marking 75 years of exemplary service in training and operational excellence related to mountains, snow bound areas and glaciated regions of India.

Established in 1948 as the Army Ski Training School, HAWS has evolved into a premier training institution renowned for imparting specialized combat skills to Indian Army, Central Para Military Force, Special Missions, and members from friendly foreign countries.

The grand celebration commemorated the school’s rich legacy of contributions to national defence, adventure sports, and mountaineering.

It was a moment to reflect on HAWS’ sterling accomplishments, including its pivotal role in historic military operations like Operation Meghdoot (1984) and Operation Vijay in Kargil (1999).

The celebration paid homage to the indomitable spirit of the “Mountain Warriors,” whose courage and skill have upheld the school’s ethos and safeguarded national interests.

A repository of gallantry awards, commendation plaques, and medals cum podium finishes in adventure climbing and winter sports, HAWS holds a cherished place in military history and civilian arena.

Often referred to as the “White Devils,” the institution embodies excellence, perseverance, and innovation in the face of extreme challenges and hardships.

The Platinum Jubilee served as an occasion to honor its heroes, recognize its legacy, and renew the commitment to excellence in military training.

With its unparalleled expertise and operational significance, HAWS continues to be a cornerstone of India’s defence preparedness, strengthening its reputation as a global leader in high-altitude warfare training.

The event culminated with pride, camaraderie, and a renewed pledge to uphold the ethos of the “Mountain Warriors” for generations to come and follow the footsteps of their illustrious predecessors.