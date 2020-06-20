Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday hits out at Centre over the face-off with China saying that the government should respond to China’s claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh belonged to it.

Taking it to Twitter, the recently elected Rajya Sabha MP said, “Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs.

This is unacceptable & GoI needs to clarify or respond to this. Have we ceded our Galwan Valley or ousted the PLA from there?”

pic.twitter.com/FhVH4vvW4j — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 20, 2020

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding over the stand-off at LAC with China, after the all-party meeting, said that no intrusion was made at the border, the Chinese authorities laid its claim over the Galwan valley.

In an official statement released by China’s foreign ministry on the step-by-step account of the Galwan face-off where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said the Galwan valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the west section of the China-India boundary.

“For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region,” Zhao said.

He further alleged that since April this year, the Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

China has lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but India has gone even further to cross the LAC and make provocations, Zhao added.