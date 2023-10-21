Have faith that youth will make India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed faith in the country’s youth to make India a developed nation by 2047 by their hard work, innovation and research.

He was addressing a programme marking the celebration of the 125th Founder’s Day of The Scindia School in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said the country’s youth “thinks big and dreams big”. He said their dreams will be resolutions for him, adding that they will make the country ‘Viksit Bharat’, whatever labour it may require.

He said just as the next 25 years are important in the life of young people, they are crucial in the country’s journey to become developed. The government has created an environment which is full of opportunities for them, he said.

Modi said as his government competes 10 years, it had removed Article 370 and the long-pending demand for One Rank One Pension was also accepted.

Similarly, there was a demand for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for decades and my government fulfilled it. Muslim women wanted a law against triple talaq (sudden divorce) and the government enacted a law against it. It also passed a law to enforce 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, he said.

He said, “When this school (Scindia School) turns 150-year-old, we must have Viksit Bharat.”

He said the school has had distinguished alumni like Union minister Jitendra Singh, famed broadcaster Ameen Sayani, film star Salman Khan and singer Nitin Mukesh, among others.

He said India is at a high pedestal in the world. Events like India’s landing on the south pole of Moon and the successful organisation of G20 have established India’s new profile globally.

“India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. It is number one in the adoption of fintech, real-time digital transactions and smartphone data consumption. India is number two in terms of the number of internet users and in mobile manufacturing,” Modi said.

India has the third largest start-up ecosystem and is the third largest energy consumer in the world. He said India is preparing for a space station and there was a successful trial of the Gaganyaan earlier in the day. Mentioning Tejas fighter plane and INS Vikrant, he said “Nothing is impossible for India”.

The prime minister asked the youth to think out of the box like late railway minister Madhavrao Scindia who had started Shatabdi trains. Now the country has Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains have also started, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and Chief Minsiter Shivraj Chouhan were also present at the event.