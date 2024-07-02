Hathras stampede: Naveen Patnaik expresses grief after 116 killed

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised,” Patnaik wrote on X.

Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the stampede in #Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised. Advertisement — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 2, 2024

As many as 116 people, including women and children, were killed and dozens were injured after a stampede broke out at a religious event in Hathras.

Some reports suggested the number of causalities could rise further as officials figures are yet to come.

The tragic incident took place during a ‘satsang’ and the district administration is investigating the matter.

“The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered… A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors…,” Hathras DM Ashish Kumar said.

However, the toll increased to 116 after several injured succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Mr Kumar further informed that it was a private event and permission was given by the SDM.

“A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter… The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased…,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure all the possible help is provided.

The CM has also directed the ADG Agra and the Divisional Commissioner, Aligarh to rush to the spot and probe the reason behind the incident.

Two UP Ministers — Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh and Sandeep Singh — along with state Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have reached Hathras.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said.