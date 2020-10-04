A group of so-called upper caste men in Hathras has gathered and demanded justice for the men accused of gang rape in the 20-year-old Dalit girl rape case.

A few days back, the postmortem report from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory has said that the woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Castes, was not raped.

As per the reports, in the morning, around 500 people, including the family of one of the accused, gathered at the house of BJP Leader Rajveer Singh Pehelwan.

Pehelwan said he is involved ‘in a personal capacity’.

The group alleged that the four men arrested have been falsely accused and justice must be given to them.

A similar gathering was held on Friday near the village where the woman lived.

After being stopped by the Uttar Pradesh administration and police on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday, had met the family of the Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Her body was not handed over to her family by the UP police who cremated her mortal remains surreptitiously in the late hours without letting the family perform her last rites.

In a separate development, a shocker comes from a BJP leader from UP’s Ballia who said that in order to control over the rape cases, it’s the duty of all mothers and fathers to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments.

“I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to sword or might),” BJP MLA Surendra Singh said on Saturday while talking to a reporter.

The reporter had asked him a question: “Why do you think rape cases are continue even as is people say this is Ram Rajya?”

“It’s my dharma, government’s dhrama but family’s dharma too… While government is committed to protect, the family should be committed too to imbibe good values in their children. Sanskar and sarkaar can make India beautiful, there is no other alternative,” he answered.

The 19-year-old girl who scummed to her injuries on Tuesday night and whose dead-of-night cremation has sparked nation wide protest.

The victim had suffered from multiple fracture, paralysis and had difficulties in breathing by a neck injury in the assault. The police have also said that there was a gash in her tongue as she had bitten it when then four assaulters tried to strangle her.

The incident has triggered public anger and the Yogi Adityanath led UP government has come under attack from the opposition over recent crimes against women.