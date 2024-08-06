‘Hasina sought approval to come to India on a very short notice’: Jaishankar on Bangladesh crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought approval to come to India on a very short notice following her resignation on August 5 as thousands of protesters marched towards her official residence in Dhaka.

In his address to the Parliament’s upper house, Jaishankar said that New Delhi has been in touch with authorities in Dhaka and that the government is monitoring ground situation in neighbouring country.

The External Affairs Minister provided key details about the developments leading to Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s resignation.

“On 5th August, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi,” he said in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking further on the situation in Bangladesh, Jaishankar emphasized the government’s concerns regarding the protection of Indian nationals in the neighbouring country marred by protests and violence.

“We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July,” he stated.

Dr. Jaishankar also addressed concerns regarding the protection of minorities in Bangladesh amid escalating violence and threats from radical groups.

“We are also monitoring the situation concerning the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organizations to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome these efforts, but we remain deeply concerned until law and order are visibly restored,” he told Parliament.

In response to the crisis, India’s border guarding forces have been instructed to heighten their vigilance.

“Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert. In light of the complex situation over the last 24 hours, we have been in regular contact with the authorities in Dhaka,” he elaborated.

Highlighting the friendly relations between India-Bangladesh, he said, “Many governments are concerned about recent violence and instability, which is shared across the political spectrum. Since the election in January 2024, there has been considerable tension… Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What is particularly worrying is that minorities, businesses, and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear.

Hasina, who fled her country amid violent protests, landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi on Monday evening after fleeing from Bangladesh.

Minutes after she left, hundreds of protesters entered the Ganabhaban, the official residence of the former Bangladesh PM, and resorted to looting and vandalism.

Shortly after this, Bangladeshi Army Chief General Waker-Us-Zaman announced formation of an interim government. In a televised address, the Army Chief said, “After holding a fruitful discussion with all political parties, we have decided to form an interim government. We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation.”

Urging protesters to halt the violence, the Army Chief promised that the new government “will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.”