Haryana’s relentless war on drugs: 1,800 plus arrests, massive seizures, and public mobilization

The Haryana Government has significantly intensified its campaign against drug abuse, calling on every citizen to become an active participant in realizing the vision of a drug-free Haryana. Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, has urged the public to proactively utilize the MANAS helpline (1933), a 24×7 confidential service designed to empower the community in combating narcotics.

Dr Misra emphasized that citizens can report any information related to drug trafficking, including the sale, purchase, or illicit cultivation of narcotics. The 1933 MANAS helpline offers a secure and anonymous platform not only for reporting but also for accessing guidance and support related to de-addiction and rehabilitation services.

She stressed that the war on drugs requires collective societal effort. While government agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) play a critical role, their efforts alone are not sufficient.

“The Haryana Government is following a whole-of-government approach, integrating structural, institutional, and digital reforms to dismantle the drug ecosystem from all fronts,” she said.

Advanced surveillance tools including the GIS-enabled MAPDRUGS portal and mobile app are being deployed to enhance real-time monitoring and action against illicit drug cultivation and trafficking.

Dr Misra also highlighted the public mobilization efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, particularly the launch of the ambitious Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0.

On the enforcement front, Dr Misra revealed robust action in the first four months of 2025. The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) conducted major operations, seizing 22.40 kg of heroin, 57.78 kg of charas, 1,520.71 kg of ganja, 87.09 kg of opium, and 6,766.33 kg of poppy straw.

Additional seizures included 1,609 bottles of liquid narcotics, 48,982 capsules, 3,152 injectable narcotics, over 95,000 tablets, and 128.35 kg of opium poppy.

During this period, 1,130 cases were registered under the NDPS Act, with 143 cases involving commercial quantities. A total of 1,801 offenders were arrested, including 332 for possession or trafficking of commercial quantity drugs. Additionally, 34 offenders were detained under preventive provisions of the PITNDPS Act, 1988.