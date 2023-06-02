Haryana Women & Child Development Dept bags Gold Skoch Award

Haryana Women and Child Development Department has bagged the the Gold Skoch Award for “Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojna” under which fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder is provided to children between one and six years of age at Anganwadi centres along with pregnant and lactating mothers.

An award ceremony was organised by the SKOCH group for national award winners on 27 May 27 at New Delhi. An official spokesperson said the Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar scheme was launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on 5 August, 2020 with an objective to improve the health and nutritional status of children and mothers as well as to improve the attendance of children.

He informed that the fortified skimmed milk is being provided to the beneficiaries in addition to the supplementary nutrition from the state funds. Each beneficiary is being provided with 200 milliliter (ml) of reconstituted milk per day for 300 days in a year.

The spokesperson said that about nine lakh children below the age of six years and three lakh pregnant and lactating mothers are benefitted every month.

The scheme has given a boost not only in the expansion of the number of beneficiaries but also improved the nutritional status of parameters, the spokesperson said adding the scheme is a path breaker to serve the vulnerable section of the society and change the outlook of rural Haryana.

Instituted in 2003, the Skoch award recognizes efforts in digital, financial, social inclusion, governance, inclusive growth, technology and applications and corporate leadership.