Haryana is using live map technology to identify accident-prone areas in the state to reduce road accidents.

Presiding over the meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee on Thursday, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said by using this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map and the police get information about such places immediately.

He directed that the data of live map technology should be shared with all the stakeholder departments like police, public works, health, transport and urban local bodies departments so that special focus can be given on such accident prone areas to overcome the road accidents across the state.

Kaushal said that changing lanes frequently by heavy vehicles is one of the major causes of accidents on highways. Therefore, sign boards should be installed on the left sides of roads for the movement of passengers and heavy vehicles and this rule should also be strictly followed.

He said that adequate lighting arrangements, sign boards and beautification work should be done on all the highways. Apart from this, reflective tapes and sign boards should also be set up to reduce the chances of accidents at blind spots and crossings during night time.

A budget of about Rs 36 crore has been approved for the road safety activities and to improve infrastructure this year.

It was informed in the meeting that a road safety awareness campaign is being run by the higher education department to make college students aware about road safety measures.