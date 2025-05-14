Haryana to revamp ITI curriculum to meet industry needs

To maximise job placement for trained youth in Haryana, as envisioned by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Government is updating the ITI curriculum.

Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, said that the new syllabus will include foundational training in AI, soft skills, and industry-focused modules to better prepare the youth for modern jobs.

She was presiding over a high-level committee meeting to assess progress on key action points from the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December 2024. Dr Misra stressed that improving the quality of skill training institutions is essential to achieve the ambitious goal of maximum placements.

Dr Misra directed officers to compile and analyse past placement records of ITI graduates to identify gaps between training and actual employment trends. This will help in crafting a more targeted and efficient placement strategy.

She directed to development of a dedicated portal to provide real-time access to industry-specific skilled workforce data, facilitating efficient talent matching, streamlining industrial hiring, and boosting employment opportunities for Haryana’s skilled youth.

Intending to modernize teaching practices, she disclosed that a state-level training conference for ITI faculty will soon be organised. The conference will acquaint instructors with the latest industrial innovations, tools, and technologies, ensuring that students are mentored in line with current industry demands.

Dr Misra also directed that the Haryana Single Window Portal should be linked to the Haryana SARAL Portal. This will streamline single-point contact for all government incentive schemes for new entrepreneurs, and this feature should be prominently highlighted.

She further said that the State Government is working to establish IT hubs and service clusters, which will be supported by robust social infrastructure. Dr Misra added that the State Government will soon notify the State Logistics, Warehousing, and Retail Policy, which will outline a comprehensive logistics action plan. This policy aims to enhance efficiency and drive economic growth across the sector.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, D Suresh; Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Rajeev Ranjan; Director General, Industries & Commerce Department, Yash Garg besides other senior officers.