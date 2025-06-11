Aadhaar authentication mandatory for Tatkal ticket booking on IRCTC from July 1: Railways Ministry

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app starting July 1.

With the aim of ensuring fair and transparent access to Tatkal tickets and safeguarding the interests of genuine passengers, Indian Railways has introduced key modifications to the Tatkal ticket booking system. These changes are intended to enhance user authentication and reduce misuse of the scheme.

According to the new provisions, effective July 1, Tatkal tickets booked through the IRCTC’s official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar.

Furthermore, Aadhaar-based OTP (One-Time Password) authentication will become mandatory for online Tatkal bookings starting July 15.

The Ministry also announced that Tatkal tickets booked at computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking. This provision will also come into effect from July 15.

In another new measure aimed at curbing bulk bookings during peak periods, the Ministry stated that authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. For AC classes, this restriction will apply from 10 AM to 10:30 AM, and for non-AC classes, from 11 AM to 11:30 AM.

These changes are being implemented to improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine users.

CRIS and IRCTC have been instructed to make the necessary system modifications and inform all Zonal Railways and relevant departments accordingly.

The Ministry of Railways has urged all passengers to take note of these changes and encouraged users to link their Aadhaar numbers with their IRCTC profiles to avoid any inconvenience.