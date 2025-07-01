Amid rising tourist safety concerns, Meghalaya makes registered guides mandatory for trekkers

In the aftermath of the infamous honeymoon murder case that shook the state’s tourism sector, the Meghalaya government has announced a mandatory guideline for tourists – registered guides must now accompany visitors undertaking treks and outdoor activities across the district.

The directive came weeks after the high-profile killing of an Indore-based businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi, during his honeymoon in Sohra (Cherrapunjee), allegedly orchestrated by his wife in collusion with a group of accomplices from Madhya Pradesh.

The incident that led to the arrest of eight people has brought tourist safety under sharp scrutiny, especially in the scenic but remote regions of Meghalaya.

Rosetta M Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills and Chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS), said that the new regulation is being enforced to safeguard visitors from unforeseen risks. “For safety reasons, tourists must now avail the services of registered guides for treks and outdoor activities,” Kurbah said, adding that the move will help reduce risks such as accidents, tourists getting lost in remote terrains, or falling prey to criminal activity.

The East Khasi Hills, home to globally renowned natural attractions like the double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat, numerous cascading waterfalls, and dense subtropical forests, attracts lakhs of visitors annually. While the landscape is breathtaking, the trails are often isolated and complex, posing logistical and safety challenges for unaccompanied travelers.

Officials have confirmed that the new rule would be strictly enforced. Tourists, who fail to comply, may face penalties or even be denied access to popular trekking routes.

To ensure smooth implementation, the district administration has committed to recruiting and training more local guides, thereby also creating employment opportunities within the community.

This is not the first time Meghalaya has taken regulatory steps to protect its tourism economy, which contributes significantly to local livelihoods. Past measures have included visitor caps at ecologically sensitive sites and compulsory registration of homestays.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh welcomed the latest safety mandate, noting that Meghalaya’s target of attracting over two million tourists this year can only be achieved if visitor trust is preserved through proactive measures. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that Meghalaya remains a peaceful and safe destination for all. Events like the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong later this year, which will feature international artists, are testimony to our growing tourism ambitions,” Lyngdoh said.

Meghalaya, often referred to as the “abode of clouds,” is among the top ecotourism destinations in India, with the East Khasi Hills leading in visitor footfall.