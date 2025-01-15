Haryana to drop 1,500 compliances to promote ease of doing business

The Haryana government has set a target of reducing 1,500 burdensome compliances and decriminalise 50 provisions (Business & Citizens) under Acts/Rules/Checklists by December 2025 to promote ease of doing business in the state.

This was disclosed at a review meeting held for the implementation and submission of Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) and Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi here on Wednesday.

The chief secretary directed departments to involve their stakeholders in seeking inputs for the reform action plan. Dr Joshi said stakeholder feedback was crucial for the successful implementation of Business Reform Action Points.

He also directed the departments to adhere to the stipulated timelines set by the government for completion of their tasks. The chief secretary directed the Industries and Commerce Department to involve all deputy commissioners for suggestions on business reforms.

He directed the officials of Hartron to ensure that the information on online portals is available to entrepreneurs in Hindi as well so that more people could avail of the benefits of digital services. He also asked the departments to avail the services of Hartron to get translation of work from English to Hindi.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, D Suresh said a total of 985 business and citizen compliances have been dropped, of which 746 pertain to business category while 239 relate to the citizen category. Till now, 30 provisions have been decriminalized and 19 provisions are under review.

The meeting was informed that suggestions have been invited on the reduction in the compliance burden under 23 Acts of various departments.

The structure of reforms across all 23 Acts is being done through 4 steps: Simplification of forms, procedures and documentation, Elimination of Redundancy under which outdated laws/provisions and unnecessary compliances are being repealed, Digitisation for transition from offline to fully online platforms and Decriminalisation of minor offences such as delays in submission and non-filing of returns.

For BRAP-2024, a total of 435 reforms are to be undertaken by 15 February, 2025 across various departments.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Departments and FCR, Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), G Anupama and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting.