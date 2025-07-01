Haryana to add over 3,400 MBBS seats by 2029: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday stated that the state government is continuously working to provide better resources for doctors and ensure quality healthcare services for its citizens. He noted that medical colleges are being established in every district.

While there were only six medical colleges in 2014, the number has now increased to 15, with nine new colleges currently under construction. As a result, MBBS seats have increased from 700 in 2014 to 2,185 at present. The state government aims to raise the number of MBBS seats to over 3,400 by the year 2029, he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering as the Chief Guest at an event organized by the Derabassi Medical Association in Chandigarh on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. He commended the significant contribution of the Derabassi Medical Association in the field of public service, highlighting that a free dialysis center has been operating at Chaurasia Hospital for the past two years.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government’s objective is to ensure every doctor has access to adequate resources and that every citizen receives appropriate treatment. To bolster the medical infrastructure, the number of postgraduate (PG) seats has increased from 289 to 1,043. Additionally, 155 PG diploma seats have been introduced.

Saini said that the Haryana government is providing free dialysis facilities for kidney patients at government hospitals, medical colleges, and medical universities. He highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under which free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh per year is available for underprivileged families. Over 1.33 crore individuals in Haryana have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu schemes, he added.

Referring to this year’s Doctors’ Day theme – “Caring for the Caregivers Behind the Mask,” the Chief Minister said it inspires society to not only appreciate the professional services of doctors but also understand and address their needs. He recalled how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors served patients tirelessly while staying away from their families.

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the double-engine government has made the safety of doctors a top priority. Strict provisions have been enacted, with punishments ranging from three months to five years of imprisonment and fines between ₹50,000 and ₹2 lakh for those who assault doctors and medical staff.