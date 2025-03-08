Haryana strengthens green energy open access with new amendment

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has taken a significant step toward promoting green energy adoption in the state by introducing key amendment to the Green Energy Open Access Regulations, 2023.

These amendments effective immediately, aim to simplify and expand access to clean energy sources, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient power supply.

One of the key changes, as stated in an official statement issued on Saturday, allows consumers with a sanctioned load of 100 kW and above, whether through a single or multiple connections within the same electricity division, to be eligible for Green Energy Open Access.

Additionally, captive consumers generating their own renewable power will now face no restrictions on the supply of power, making it easier for industries and businesses to transition to green energy.

The updated regulations also include provisions for electricity generation from non-fossil fuel-based Waste-to-Energy plants, enabling them to connect to the intra-state transmission and distribution system.

This move encourages sustainable waste management practices while ensuring that energy produced from waste can contribute to Haryana’s power grid.

To further simplify the process, consumers can now apply for connectivity and open access simultaneously, reducing procedural delays and making it easier for businesses and industries to switch to renewable energy sources.

Another significant amendment benefits consumers who are not on independent feeders, as they can now access open energy markets, provided they agree to system constraints and power cut restrictions imposed by the distribution licensee.

Additionally, to promote offshore wind energy projects, the new regulations specify that no additional surcharge will be applied to power supplied from offshore wind projects commissioned until December 2032 for Open Access Consumers.

Chairman of HERC, Nand Lal Sharma, emphasised the importance of these amendments in driving Haryana towards a cleaner and more energy-efficient future.

He stated: “By streamlining access to renewable energy and removing barriers to connectivity, these amendments will accelerate the transition towards a greener power grid. Our focus is to ensure that businesses and individuals can tap into clean energy sources with ease while maintaining grid stability and reliability.”

These amendments mark a major milestone in Haryana’s journey toward clean energy transition. By facilitating wider participation in Green Energy Open Access, the state is paving the way for lower carbon emissions, enhanced energy security, and a sustainable future.

With industries, businesses, and residential consumers now having better access to renewable power, Haryana is setting an example for other states to follow in building a resilient and green power ecosystem.