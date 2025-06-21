Haryana sets yoga day record with Patanjali stalwarts leading at Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra turned into a sea of calm and collective energy this morning as it hosted one of the largest yoga gatherings ever seen. On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, over one lakh participants from Haryana and beyond, including around 40,000 school children, assembled at the sacred Brahma Sarovar to perform yoga together.

The grand event, led by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, saw an incredible turnout that not only highlighted the popularity of yoga in Haryana but also aimed to create a world record for the largest synchronised yoga session at a single location.

Swami Ramdev guided the crowd through a session that included various forms of yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation.

Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, MP Naveen Jindal, and other dignitaries were present to show their support and actively participated in the session.

Calling the event a proud milestone, Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh remarked, “This grand Yoga Mahakumbh has not just elevated Kurukshetra’s cultural significance but has also placed Haryana firmly on the global wellness map. It perfectly aligns with our vision of a ‘Yoga-Yukt, Nasha-Mukt Haryana’, a Haryana united by yoga and free from addiction.”

The energy at the venue was both vibrant and peaceful, as participants from all walks of life came together to embrace the spirit of health, balance, and mindfulness.

CM Saini shared his experience of participating in the yoga session on his social media accounts. He said that practicing yoga in the divine presence of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev was an extraordinary and energizing experience that brought a deep sense of balance and unity.

He further informed that he personally inspected the event venue and reviewed the arrangements to ensure that the grand state-level yoga event scheduled for June 21 would be well-organized, inspiring, and successful.

आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर धर्मनगरी कुरुक्षेत्र में योगगुरु परम पूज्य बाबा रामदेव जी के दिव्य सान्निध्य में सामूहिक योगाभ्यास कर ऊर्जा और संतुलन का अद्भुत अनुभव प्राप्त किया। इस दौरान कार्यक्रम स्थल का भी निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की, ताकि 21 जून को… pic.twitter.com/cFnV66slGw — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) June 20, 2025

Highlighting the significance of yoga, the Chief Minister said, “Yoga is discipline, yoga is health, yoga is the soul of India.”

While Haryana made headlines with its record-setting session, celebrations all over the country and abroad added to the significance of International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative of the government.

From 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., the Prime Minister joined lakhs of citizens in performing the Common Yoga Protocol.

The scale of participation this year was staggering, as over one lakh locations across India organized yoga sessions. An estimated two crore people came together to celebrate the day with enthusiasm.

International Yoga Day, now in its 11th year, has blossomed into a worldwide movement, with countries across continents embracing the ancient Indian practice.