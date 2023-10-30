Haryana: Rs 1205 crore for 604 flood control schemes

To further strengthen flood control measures in the state, the Haryana government on Monday granted in-principle approval for 604 new flood control schemes.

These schemes with a total budget of Rs 1,205.89 crore were approved during the 55th meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

The majority of these schemes primarily focus on protection of habitated areas, agriculture land, procurement of flood machinery, reclamation of agricultural land, conservation and reuse of water and renovation or reconstruction of structures for smooth flow of drains.The new flood schemes approved included 77 for Yamunanagar, 42 for Sonipat, 67 for Jhajjar, 36 for Rohtak, 53 for Ambala, 43 for Kaithal, 31 for Kurukshetra, 16 for Hisar, 22 for Charkhi Dadri, 27 for Fatehabad, 20 for Karnal, 28 for Jind, 17 for Panipat, 15 for Bhiwani, 18 for Nuh, five each for Mahendergarh and Faridabad, 14 for Palwal, 42 for Panchkula, 10 for Sirsa and three each for Rewari and Gurugram.

During the meeting, the CM instructed all Deputy Commissioners, who participated in the meeting virtually, to collect requests from residents in their respective districts for the construction of dams to mitigate any flood risks.

Regarding the desilting of canals, rivers, or drains, Khattar proposed the establishment of a set standard for the depth at which desilting should occur to remove sand.

“The responsibility for desilting would fall to the Irrigation department up to a specified depth, with the mining department taking over if the silt level is below that point,” an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

In addition, CM also suggested that the departments set a minimum water flow capacity in canals or drains to prevent flooding during the monsoon season. This approach aims to improve the management of silt and water flow in these water bodies.

Khattar instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure the expeditious implementation of all flood control schemes within a specified timeframe. He emphasised the importance of prioritising water conservation and the reuse of rainwater.

The CM stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent any adverse consequences, as floods can lead to significant loss of both lives and property.